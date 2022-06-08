8.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Moscow

Magnitude 8.4 earthquake recorded in Russia
Quake hits Lake Baikal area near Irkutsk city says Emergency Ministry.
ON WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8TH A CONSIDERABLY STRONG EARTHQUAKE HIT MOSCOW
(RUSSIA).- A magnitude 8.4 earthquake hit the Lake Baikal area near Russia’s Irkutsk city, the administrative center of Irkutsk Oblast, the Emergency Ministry said on Wednesday.
The magnitude of the quake at the epicenter was 8.4, while in Irkutsk it felt much weaker and was recorded at 5 on the Richter scale.
Lake Baikal is an ancient and massive lake in the mountainous Russian region of Siberia, north of the Mongolian border.
Rescue services began a search operation for possible destruction or casualties.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Electric storms and rainy afternoons are forecast in Merida
During the following days, the hot.
-
American Senator Marco Rubio accuses AMLO of handing over Mexico to drug cartels
The senator of the Republican party.
-
Cyclist falls dead in Ciudad Caucel, and a man steals his belongings
(YI).- Regardless of whether he was.
-
Ticul man caught the “wife” cheating and stabbed her and the adulterer
TICUL, Yuc., June 07, 2022.- A.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila participates in the “United cleaning Yucatán” mega-cleaning day
Muna, Yucatán, June 6, 2022.- More.
-
Merida municipal government promotes the rehabilitation of public spaces
Mérida is distinguished by its citizen.
-
Summit or no summit… Here comes the caravan! (Watch Video)
Mexico just became the biggest spoiler.
-
Man sentenced to 20 years after stabbing a subject in Temax
For violently stabbing a man to.
-
Man dies after falling into an open well in Hunucmá, Yucatan
A subject lost his life when.
-
Tunich Fair 2022 coming to Dzitya, Yucatan
The Mérida City Council is working.
Leave a Comment