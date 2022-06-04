4 million peso investment announced for the Central de Abastos de Mérida

The director of the Central de Abastos de Mérida, Nora Pérez, announces that they will allocate 4 million pesos to improve the facilities.

Sewers in poor condition, lack of lighting, and drainage are just some of the deficiencies, which will be corrected with the investment of 4 million pesos that the Mérida City Council plans to implement in the Central de Abastos de Mérida, said Nora Argelia Pérez Pech.

She pointed out that these resources were approved by the Mérida council on June 14 and it will be in the next few days when the agreement for the investment will be signed, which will be exercised by the Mérida City Council, and they will have 2 years to execute them.

The works to be carried out will consist of repaving the loading and unloading areas, as well as maintaining common areas and the drainage and lighting systems.

Nora Pérez said that the warehouses of the Central de Abastos present 99% occupancy and that 95% have been met with the payment of property taxes and other fees, among which are $962.20 pesos for the use of the platform and 300 pesos per month per warehouse for maintenance.

On average, one thousand vehicles per month access this space, which pay an entrance toll to load or unload thousands of tons of supplies per day. The costs are $96.22 pesos for vans, $192.44 pesos for medium-size trucks, and $288.66 pesos for large trucks and trailers.







Comments

comments