150 Mayan Train workers refuse to work because they are not being paid overtime

Around 150 workers, between men and women, stopped working in the construction of the Maya Train Project, in the Citilcum section, in protest because they intend to increase their work hours without being paid overtime.

Residents from the municipalities of Sudzal, Cacalchén, Tixkokob, and the Izamal communities of Sitilpech, Kimbilá, and Citilcum are working on the construction of this section of the Maya Train.

But on June 15th, some 150 protesters suspended their work as of 7:15 a.m. at kilometer 2 of the highway between Citilcum and Kimbilá. Only about 20 workers continued to work on that section of the Mayan Train.

The non-conformists affirmed that their working hours are from 5 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon, but now they are required to work overtime without extra pay.

They also complained that anthropologist David Medina treats them with insults and foul language.

In addition, the dissatisfied expressed that they ask the Azvindi Ferroviario company for better working conditions and to pay them what is fair for the hours of work. They say that other companies are paying more for the same work between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In the website trenmaya.gob.mx, it is reported that the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) awarded the Azvindi Ferroviario consortium the contract for the supply of materials and construction of the platform and track of section 3 of the Maya Train, of about 172 kilometers that go from Calkiní (Campeche) to Izamal, with an amount of 10.1 billion pesos.

The Azvindi Ferroviario consortium was formed with the companies Construcciones Urales, Azvi (both of the Spanish Grupo Azvi) and Gami Ingeniería e Instalaciones (of the Mexican Grupo Indi).

The contract is valid from May 25, 2020, to December 31, 2022.

