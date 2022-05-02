Yucatecan products reach the United Arab Emirates thanks to Made in Yucatan initiative

Last year, through the “Made in Yucatan” initiative, local companies managed to export 1.19 billion US dollars, 42.4 million dollars more than what was registered in 2019, a pre-pandemic year, with thousand 1.4 billion, reported the president of the Chamber of National Transformation Industry (Canacintra) Yucatán, Jorge Charruf Cáceres.

(Sipse).- Yucatecan products continue to gain ground in international markets such as the United States and Europe, and more recently in the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative was created to promote the consumption and commercialization of products at a local and peninsular level; later it expanded to the national market and currently, it has expanded to other countries.

Through the chamber, they have sought to give workshops, training, and diplomas on different topics such as labeling and regulations, among others, in order to prepare companies to become suppliers and export their products.

Yucatecan products reach more corners of Mexico

Charruf Cáceres announced that from May 16 to 19, Canacintra will participate with a “Made in Yucatan” stand at the Aantad Fair, which will be held in Guadalajara, and an invitation will be published in a few days for the registration of companies. interested in participating.

There will be space, he detailed, for 15 local companies, who will be able to exhibit their products to national and foreign buyers in Guadalajara.

Similarly, he continued, as part of the actions to internationalize products made in Yucatan, they will also participate in June in the Canacintra Agroindustrial Forum, which will take place in Mexico City.

He specified that there are currently 1,161 companies representing 11,000 brands that are part of the initiative.

“Yucatecan products, such as condiments, cookies, honey can be found today in Dubai, some are already on the market and others are on their way there. We have a strong presence in the United States and it will continue to be strengthened because we remember that we cannot reach the markets directly, but rather we have to prepare ourselves for the country’s regulations and labeling and prepare companies on logistics issues,” he assured.

He stated that in the remainder of the year they will continue with business meetings in the country. He added that the range of “Made in Yucatan” is quite wide and continues to grow because more and more companies join the commercial initiative.

