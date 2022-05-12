Yucatecan artisans had profitable participation in the San Marcos National Fair

The Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet) reported that important sales were reported, showing the great acceptance of local products.
Good sales and the opening of business relationships with buyers from Aguascalientes and other states interested in acquiring Yucatecan products were the results of the producers the participation in Yucatán as a guest state in the 2022 edition of the San Marcos National Fair, reported the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor (Sefoet).
The state agency indicated that, at the end of this exhibition, artisans, businessmen, and entrepreneurs reported significant sales, since all Made in Yucatan products generated great interest from the attendees.
Such was the success of the state’s participation that the products that were most purchased were textiles, such as guayaberas, typical blouses, and embroidery; those made with honey, sauces, and condiments; shoes; as well as hammocks, warped items, natural cosmetics and handicrafts based on wood, filigree, and rattan.
Tily Cruz Argáez, who took her family business of habanero sauces and condiments to the San Marcos National Fair, ended her participation with a lot of prospective clients interested in the Yucatecan products.
“The sales we had exceeded my expectations. From the first day, we sold well and we ended up very happy that our sauces and condiments are now being enjoyed by families from Aguascalientes and other parts of the country”, she pointed out.
Cruz Argáez thanked the opportunity offered by the State Government so that local businesses can reach new markets since it allows them to continue growing and showing what is done in Yucatan.
Another element that captivated the inhabitants of that state and those attending the Fair is the gastronomic area, in charge of the Zamná de Izamal restaurant, a Yucatecan business that sold 1,200 kilograms of cochinita pibil, to which is added the commercialization of other stews such as relleno negro, panuchos and escabeche.
Julio Martín Ek Ek, from Creaciones Petronila, a business dedicated to the manufacture and sale of typical clothing with traditional embroidery, pointed out that thanks to his participation in the Fair, his products have been known by people from Aguascalientes and other parts of the country.
“It is a pleasure to see how our products attract people’s attention, they come looking for Yucatecan things and leave delighted with the variety of items we have,” he said.
Along with his wife Aurora May, Julio was offering the blouses and guayaberas embroidered by Yucatecan hands in his workshop in Kimbilá, Izamal municipality, where they provide employment to 7 families in the community.
For this reason, the Izamaleño expressed his gratitude to Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal for generating opportunities for local businesses to display his products outside the state. “I never thought that my embroideries would come this far, but with the support of the state government we continue to expand.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
