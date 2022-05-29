Yucatan: with 30 million pesos for Ejidatarios, the conflict over land in Dzibilchaltún finally comes to an end

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) will pay 30 million pesos to ejidatarios from the Chablekal police station for the expropriation of the land occupied by the Dzibilchaltún National Park.
The person in charge of the INAH in Yucatan, Arturo Chab Cárdenas, revealed that, in order for the agreement between the parties to be fruitful for the conservation and safeguarding of the cultural heritage of the archaeological zone, compensation will be granted through an investment portfolio. already authorized by the Ministry of Finance and will be paid on June 17.
With the above, a conflict that has lasted more than 60 years between the authority and the Ejidatarios, who demanded compensation for the lands occupied by the archaeological site, will be resolved.
“Dzibilchaltún is part of an expropriation file that the INAH has integrated for two years to acquire the central nucleus of the archaeological site, it is a historical debt that the Government had with the Ejidatarios”, indicated the official.
“We know that in all communities there are always groups for and against, but fortunately we have the support of the majority and the general director of the INAH has already signed the agreement for compensation in favor of the Ejido,” he said.
He added that with those who are not in favor there will be a rapprochement so that the agreement is fruitful for the conservation of cultural heritage.
“There will be an assembly that establishes the Agrarian League, to which all parties are obliged to attend so they will deliver the resources in favor of the Ejido,” said Chab Cárdenas.
Regarding the number of benefited Ejidatarios, he said that it is not known since there was a purge as part of the strategies of the current commissioner.
“We will cover in favor of the ejido and they will distribute the resources. It is important to clarify that the INAH did not buy the land, but that it is an expropriation procedure, by virtue of the presence of archaeological vestiges, which at the same time are part of the Dzibilchaltún archaeological zone and the national park”, the official specified.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
