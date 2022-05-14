Yucatan State Government will grant credits to finance sustainable practices

The call is addressed to Micro, Small and Medium enterprises in the state in order to promote good practices based on the sustainable use of energy.

Selected MiPyMEs are offered an energy study.

Financing is granted by the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs with its Microyuc Verde program.

In order to promote energy-saving and efficiency measures in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the state; the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM); together with the Undersecretary of Energy of the Government of Yucatan; and the support of the German Cooperation for Sustainable Development in Mexico (GIZ), they launch the financing initiative for energy-saving measures aimed at SMEs.

In this regard, Antonio González Blanco, head of the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), stressed that this initiative seeks to promote practices that trigger competitiveness and energy savings from the use of sustainable energy.

He mentioned that through this initiative, the IYEM, the State Undersecretary of Energy, and GIZ Mexico, seek to promote business competitiveness by reducing the production costs of MSMEs, reducing their energy billing, and increasing their profits at the same time in a response to the environmental crisis.

“The initiative is aimed at MiPyMEs (SMEs) from different productive sectors and municipalities within the state that are interested in adopting improvements in the use of their energy through the financing offered by the IYEM as part of its Microyuc Verde program,” he added.

He also mentioned that Microyuc Verde consists of granting a loan to selected companies that can range from 50,000 to 500,000 pesos with an annual interest rate of 5% for a term of 24 months, with a grace period for the first payment of 3 months; time in which the resources may be allocated to conditioning costs, acquisition of inputs, fixed assets, certifications or working capital directly related to the adoption of practices with a sustainable approach in productive economic activities.

He also mentioned that to date 665 credits have already been approved, with a total investment of 32.4 million pesos; Applications are currently in the process of being approved, which shows the interest of Yucatecan MSMEs in this efficient and environmentally friendly business operation model.

Likewise, the initiative presented offers the selected companies a high-quality energy study that allows them to identify their main energy consumption, and propose investment projects to implement energy-saving measures.

In her speech, Rocío R. Aguiar, who attended on behalf of COPARMEX Mérida, highlighted the importance of international collaboration between the State Government and world powers, in this case, Germany and its Cooperation with Mexico implemented through GIZ, commissioned by the NAMA Facility.

She mentioned that soon Yucatan will have this type of energy efficiency practice as part of its business culture.

For his part, Jorge Eduardo Atala, Executive Coordinator of GIZ, stressed that this initiative promotes sustainable development to create a more dignified world for each person. He added that it seeks to boost the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises in the state, as well as contribute to economic recovery in a sustainable manner after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Together, the Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Economic Development and Labor, and the GIZ, have identified ourselves as natural allies to enhance synergies and achieve positive impacts in State organizations,” he said.

SMEs interested in participating must register by filling out a form and be able to provide their latest electricity and water bills. The call will be open from May 11 to May 31.

The selected SMEs will be contacted as of June 10.

The institutions that convene will give a series of webinars during May to provide information and guidance on the call, the importance of energy in SMEs, and how interested parties can participate in financing the Green Microyuc.

The support implemented by GIZ in the call is part of its initiative and collaboration in the adaptation and mitigation of climate change.

For more information, go to https://forms.gle/jQdtdJcXdU1QZfL88 and at https://iyem.yucatan.gob.mx/microyucverde/

The successful cooperation between Germany and Mexico dates back to the 1970s. Since then, GIZ has been advising the Mexican government and other decision-makers. GIZ implements programs on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety, and Consumer Protection (BMUV). In addition, GIZ in Mexico executes projects commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs (AA), the Federal Ministry of Economy and Climate Protection (BMWK), as well as international institutions such as the European Union (EU).

The objectives of the German Cooperation for Sustainable Development are mainly: to protect public and global environmental assets and promote sustainable development, through thematic approaches such as the protection and sustainable use of biodiversity; the promotion of good governance, and the strengthening of civil society and the rule of law, urban and industrial development considering the environment; sustainable energy and climate protection.

For more information visit: www.giz.de/mexico-mx

