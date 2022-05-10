Yucatan sets a new historical record in job creation

As a result of the promotion of the state that has been carried out to attract investment that could generate employment opportunities for Yucatecans, in April 401,534 workers were reported officially registered by the IMSS.

Yucatan does it again. The state registered a new historical maximum in job creation since in April the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported 401,534 insured workers, a figure that reflects the teamwork between the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal and the Yucatecans.

To attract investments that generate more and better-paid jobs for Yucatecan families through the promotion of the state at the national and international levels.

According to the IMSS measurement, the foregoing meant an annual growth of 7.9% compared to the same month of 2021, which is higher than the national figure of 4.7% and positioned the state among those with the highest growth in the country.

It must be remembered that, due to the effect of the pandemic, in just four months 25,708 jobs were lost, however, as a result of the promotion carried out by Governor Vila Dosal to attract investment to Yucatan, as well as the energetic reactivation strategy economy, 41,126 new jobs have been created, exceeding the number of losses by 15,418.

During the current administration, 31,994 new jobs have been generated, a figure higher than the national average of 25,574 jobs, with Yucatan being one of the states with the best figures in terms of job creation in the country. In this sense, 744 monthly jobs have been generated.

Between April 2021 and April 2022, a total of 29,449 new jobs were generated, a figure higher than the national average of 29,402, placing the Yucatan as one of the states with the highest generation of jobs.

During the first four months of 2022, there was an increase of 2.1% in the number of insured workers, which is higher than that reported at the national level, which was 1.9%. Similarly, in the same period, 8,195 new jobs were created.

This good news in job creation is the result of the intense promotion that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal has carried out since the beginning of his administration when he went out to look for the big investors and companies that have seen Yucatan as the right place to develop their strategic projects.

As a result, in Yucatan, there is the certainty of more than 200 private investment projects, which represent more than 100,000 million pesos by important companies at a global level, which are generating jobs for Yucatecan families.

