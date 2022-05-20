Yucatan registers over 60 infections by Covid in 24 hours

On May 19th, the administration of first doses to young people from 12 to 14 years old concluded in Acanceh, Muna, Akil, Seyé, Tekit, Tixcacalcupul, Timucuy, Homún, Cacalchén, Kinchil, Dzidzantún, Hocabá, Chemax, Motul, Tinum, Chichimila, Sotuta, Buctzotz, and Celestun.

In Yucatan, the mandatory use of face masks in open spaces is withdrawn.

However, the measure is maintained for closed spaces and public transport. It is recommended, as a preventive measure, the use of face masks in older adults, with comorbidities that put their health at risk or who present symptoms of respiratory disease.

As has been pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily admissions. Today we have 11 patients in public hospitals.

103,192 patients have already recovered: they have no symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 93% of the total registered infections, which is 110,604.

In the last 24 hours, 67 new infections of Coronavirus were detected:

50 in Merida

4 in Progress

3 in Ticul

2 in Tizimín, Umán and Valladolid

1 in Izamal, Motul, Samahil,

1 foreign

Of the 110,604 positive cases, 768 are from another country or another state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 69,337 people got infected with Coronavirus (accumulated cases as of May 18), who live in:

17,886 in the North zone

16,890 in the West zone

6,590 in the Downtown area

11,043 in the South zone

16,928 in the East area

No deaths are reported in this medical part.

In total, there are 6,931 people who have died from the Coronavirus in Yucatan ever since the pandemic began.

Of the active cases, 470 are stable, isolated, monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As already mentioned, 11 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 107 years.

THESE ARE THE INDICATORS OF THE YUCATAN STATE TRAFFIC LIGHT THIS THURSDAY, MAY 19:

* Total Intensive Care Occupancy Percentage (Covid + Non-Covid): 21.4%, GREEN, AND INCREASING.

* Percentage of occupancy of total hospitalization beds (Covid + No Covid): 56.7%, IN GREEN AND STABLE.

* The increase in hospital admissions for the week compared to the previous one is YELLOW AND INCREASING

* The rate of contagion of the Coronavirus is at 0.99, IN GREEN AND INCREASING.

* The positivity of the cases is 33%, IN YELLOW AND INCREASING.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT ARE GREEN.

