Yucatan prepares for the start of the hurricane season

The facilities of the Ninth Military Naval Zone, in Yucalpetén, Progreso, hosted the installation of the Civil Protection Council, facing the start of the hurricane season. Civil, military, municipal, state, and federal authorities met to begin preparations in case of intense meteorological phenomena coming to Yucatan.
For this year, thirteen tropical storms are forecast, six moderate hurricanes, that is, categories 1 and 2, and two intense hurricanes, categories 3 to 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, which gives a total of 21 hydrometeorological phenomena that will affect the continental and maritime areas of the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.
The meeting indicated that the National Maritime Authority will instruct the nautical community, in general, to take the following precautionary measures in terms of safety:
That all the vessels whose permanence for various activities are in the anchorage in the various docks and other authorized docking positions; must guarantee at all times the integrity of the crew, of the goods, and the prevention of contamination to the environment, in addition to having efficient means, such as communication equipment, anchoring systems (winches, anchors and chains), main machines, engine, auxiliary generators, steering system, water, supplies, and enough fuel to carry out the maneuvers required to weather bad weather and/or adverse navigation conditions.
All anchored vessels must have day and night light signals, and have enough space so they can maneuver in case of bad weather, with the recommendation that they look for more fertile areas or sheltered ports.
Have the full authorization of the Minimum Security Crew Certificate in accordance with the provisions of article 25, the first paragraph, of the Law on Navigation and Maritime Commerce, and articles 373 and 376 of its Regulation.
The personnel embarked as crew members must comply with the regulatory documentation, in terms of what is indicated in article 26 of the aforementioned Navigation Law, that is, prove their professional technical capability as personnel of the National Merchant Marine.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Homicides and extortions unstoppable in Acapulco, Mexico
With information from Alina Navarrete Fernández/Correspondent / Latinus.
-
Tragedy in Tixpéhual, Yucatan; once again a young man takes his own life in this town
On Wednesday, May 11th, a 24-year-old.
-
Yucatan is present at the Binational Summit of Prosecutors in the United States
The flow of illicit merchandise, human.
-
Moisés Poot Tun is the pride of Hunucmá!
Shoes, bags, key rings, belts, earrings,.
-
Yucatecan mother demands her son to be transferred due to constant school bullying
Mother denounces bullying in Kinchil elementary.
-
Ladder found while cleaning the bottom of the famous Zací cenote in Valladolid
The famous Zací cenote in Valladolid,.
-
Progreso, Yucatan will have a floating water park in front of the International Malecón
Very soon Progreso will have a.
-
Everything ready for the Environmental Forum Expo in Mérida
The president of the Merida Chamber.
-
Official! This is the date of Daddy Yankee’s concert in Cancun
Daddy Yankee’s concert already has a.
-
They explore the subsoil of the Great Plaza of Chichén Itzá with geophysical techniques
The Ministry of Culture of the.
Leave a Comment