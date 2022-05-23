Yucatan is the state with the highest index of peace in all of Mexico

For having the lowest rates at the national level in homicides, crimes committed with violence and firearms, Yucatan obtained the first national place in the Mexico Peace Index 2021, as a result of the efforts of the Government of Mauricio Vila Dosal to preserve the security and tranquility of the state.

The measurement carried out by the Institute for Economy and Peace (IEP) reported that the state obtained a score of 1,254 points, better than the national average of 2,605, given that a lower score indicates a higher level of peace.

It should be remembered that last January, the Governor inaugurated the Center for Control, Command, Communications, Computing, Coordination, and Intelligence (C5i), equipped with state-of-the-art technology, from where the entire video surveillance system is controlled, which went from 2,248 cameras to 6,775 and from 100 road arches to 219, among other actions, which allow better coordination and prompt response from the state police, thus caring for Yucatecan families and preserving security in Yucatan.

In addition to this, to continue strengthening security throughout the state territory, Vila Dosal also granted 55 patrol cars to 18 municipalities, which are added to the 329 vehicles already delivered to the municipalities in this administration to expand the vehicle fleet of their police forces.

In this sense, the IEP indicated that, in the Homicide sub-index, Yucatán ranked first nationally, with a score of 1,103, better than the national average of 2,335.

For the Violent Crimes sub-index, the state also leads the top spot nationally, with a score of 1,201, better than the national average of 3.18.

In terms of Crimes Involving Firearms, Yucatán obtained the first national place, with a score of 1,045, better than the national average of 2,594.

In recent days, the entity was also recognized for the fourth consecutive year, among the first places in the country, as the best-qualified injustice, obtaining a score of 0.47, a figure higher than the national average of 0.41 in the Index. of the Rule of Law in Mexico (IEDMX) 2021-2022, measurement carried out by the international organization World Justice Project.

This speaks of the good teamwork promoted by the Governor to maintain the security conditions that characterize the state.

At the same time, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO), reaffirmed that Yucatán was ranked in the first position at the national level for the third consecutive year.

