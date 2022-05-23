Yucatan is present at the Tianguis Turístico 2022

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal attended the inauguration of the 46th edition of the Tianguis Turístico, a showcase in which the cultural wealth of the state is exposed to attract more tourism for the benefit of the local economy.

At the start of this important tourism fair, Yucatan has scheduled 1,249 business appointments that will be attended by 58 state ambassadors to ensure the arrival of more visitors.

(Acapulco de Juárez, Guerrero).- After breaking several records and setting new marks in the industry, by hosting the most successful Tourist Tianguis in its history last year, Yucatán once again participates in the most important tourism forum in Mexico and Latin America to attract more visitors and generate more jobs, which in its 2022 edition takes place in Acapulco and whose inauguration was attended by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

From the Acapulco Imperial World Forum and together with the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández; that of Federal Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, and the host Governor, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, Vila Dosal participated in the opening ceremony of the Tianguis Turístico, in which the 32 states of the country participate.

Yucatan will have the participation of 27 companies: 8 tour operators, 13 hotels, 5 farms, and 1 land carrier, as well as 11 municipalities and 9 tourist associations, adding a total of around 50 tourist ambassadors from the state who will promote, together with 58 exhibitors, their natural beauties, gastronomy, cultural richness and different tourist products offered by the entity to attract more tourism.

As its main attraction, Yucatan will have a Gastronomic Zone that is made up of different representative dishes such as Cochinita Pibil, Black Stuffing, Panuchos, etc., as well as important elements of the state’s culture such as hammocks, “you and me” chairs, flamingos, and Maya-style houses where typical gastronomy will be offered. Likewise, there will be cultural participation with samples of crafts, videos, and the promotion of Maya villages and magic towns.

In this way, the state is ready to captivate the most significant number of travel agents and tour operators with its attractions and bring them to the state, generating benefits for the local economy. For this, the preliminary agenda contemplates at least 8 average appointments per person per day, with the opportunity to increase this figure by keeping the electronic agenda open throughout the event in order to make appointments of 15 minutes each. Currently, there are 1,249 appointments scheduled between the 58 ambassadors of Yucatan.

During its participation, the state will reinforce its bipartite cooperative agreements, which will allow it to strengthen contracting in the summer and winter 2022 seasons, and increase the allotments for this and next year, which is the quota that a tour operator has with a hotel, increase the professionalization and direct tourism investment and generate editorial content through the signing and renewal of agreements with airlines, shipping companies, globalizers, metasearch engines, OTAs, wholesalers, corporations, and associations, for the attraction of greater tourism and with it, spills that benefit the economy of the families of the state.

Vila Dosal attended the inauguration of the Tianguis Turístico together with the Governors of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad Meneses; from Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa; from Guanajuato, Diego Sinhué Rodríguez Vallejo; from Morelos, Cuauhtemoc Blanco Bravo; from Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla and from Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González.

During the ceremony, the Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, pointed out that today the tourism sector is standing and it is the future of the economy in Mexico, for which he called on the federal, state, municipal authorities, and the private sector to continue working together building the tourism that is the future, and tourism in Mexico.

Regarding the statistics, Torruco Marqués reported that, so far, 1,556 buyers from 937 companies from 47 nations around the world have been registered, which together represent 95% of all international source markets that visit Mexico. In this sense, the federal official indicated that the arrival of large projects such as the Maya Train would benefit the local population of Yucatan, Quintana Roo, Campeche, Tabasco, and Chiapas, becoming an example of regional integration of the product where national and foreign tourists, will have the opportunity to help and enjoy 190 high-impact reagents.

