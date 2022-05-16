Yucatan is present at the Binational Summit of Prosecutors in the United States

The flow of illicit merchandise, human trafficking, the legalization of marijuana, the mutual legal assistance treaty, and extradition procedures were addressed at the United States-Mexico Binational Summit held in the city of Phoenix, Arizona.

This activity was attended by the State Attorney General, Juan Manuel León León, representing our state.

Organized by US Ambassador Ken Salazar and the Attorney General Alliance, the event brought together attorneys general from cities including Arizona, California, Guam, Indiana, New Mexico, and Utah.

In addition, their Mexican counterparts from Baja California, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Coahuila, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Yucatán were present.

The Summit served as a forum for the attorneys general of the US and Mexico, in addition to federal agencies and the private sector, to exchange experiences and progress on border issues, for which it included the presence of specialists in the various topics addressed and the exchange of ideas and projects by the participating prosecutors.

Juan Manuel León León highlighted the participation of Yucatán in the Summit, which was transcendental in addressing issues of importance to all participating states, for which he emphasized the attendance of 10 Mexican prosecutors and six from the United States interested in global information regarding issues involving both nations.

After the welcome of the Ambassador of the United States in Mexico, Ken Salazar, and the California prosecutor, Rob Bonta, the Binational Summit began with the topic of the Treaty of Mutual Legal Assistance and Extradition Procedures by Cristina Vejar, attaché of the United States Department of Justice.

The other topic addressed was Trafficking in Persons: A Global Tragedy, with the participation of specialists from the United States, in which the importance of the coordinated work between the attorneys general of both countries to combat this crime was highlighted.

Similarly, the legalization of marijuana in the United States and its impact on the illegal drug market were addressed, as well as public-private coalitions in the fight against the flow of illicit merchandise.

Those present agreed on the benefits of the meeting, given the challenges that arise after the Covid-19 pandemic, which has brought new issues that require joint work among the participating nations.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments