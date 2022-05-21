Yucatan is about to receive the first cloud of dust from the Sahara desert in 2022

A cloud of dust from the Sahara will arrive in Yucatan this weekend, it will be traveling through the Peninsula to probably leave the territory into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday 24.
According to the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), the dust cloud from the Sahara arrived on the Yucatan Peninsula on Friday, May 20.
“The Copernicus Atmosphere aerosol forecasts observed another large plume of Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic and heading toward the Caribbean.”
What is Saharan dust?
The meteorological event consists of the journey of tons of dust from the Sahara desert, which crosses the Atlantic Ocean to reach the Caribbean and the American continent.
The sand is propelled by the trade winds toward the Caribbean, South America, and other areas of the world.
Rains will mix with dust from the Sahara in Yucatan
The potential for rain is developing this weekend in Yucatan.
The above is due to the influence of a Central American Giro and a tropical wave found in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the start of the 2022 Hurricane Season.
Due to these rains, the dust cloud of the Sahara would descend. The maximum intensity of dust arrival from the Sahara is expected to be registered at the end of June in Yucatan.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
Leave a Comment