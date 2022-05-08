Yucatan: electricity blackouts expected due to excessive demand

In the summer of this year, the Yucatan Peninsula could once again experience blackouts in electricity, given that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will require at least 200 additional megawatts of installed capacity to meet the obligations of the growing demand in the region

Taking into account that the current generation capacity is 2,440 megawatts, that is, around 2,640 megawatts are required to complete the supply, estimated the Peninsular Association of Renewable Energies.

In this sense, the aforementioned group specified that the 2,440 megawatts come both from the transmission line with the national electricity system (SEN), from the CFE, and from private companies as a whole.

At this moment there is a problem in the Yucatan Peninsula and it is that of the blackouts that have been registered, for next summer an additional 200 megawatts of installed capacity are needed, this is to be able to safeguard and stay afloat in relation to the demand that the region has, this is due to the fact that in the summer the peak demand for electrical energy is registered as a result of the heat, people want to have the air conditioning on, restaurants, industrial plants, offices, among other sectors.

Unfortunately, those 200 megawatts did not arrive this year.

The aforementioned organization specified that the capacity of the transmission line to the Yucatan Peninsula is 1,050 megawatts, which is exceeded in its technical design.

Likewise, he stated that the blackouts in the Yucatan Peninsula are not spontaneous episodes, but are part of the planning of the National Center for Energy Control to protect the transmission link with the rest of the country, which is currently already operating overloaded.

The Yucatan Peninsula depends heavily on the transmission line that connects the region with the national electricity system, which has a design capacity to take 1,050 megawatts, but operates at its maximum capacity, that is, at 1,240 megawatts, derived from the demand growth in the Peninsula.

Likewise, the organization analyzed that at this time there is no clarity about the investments that CFE could make in the Yucatan Peninsula that can meet the increase in future demand for electricity.

In the same way, it was announced that until last year the electricity generation capacity for the Peninsula was already equal to the demand by consumers, which can again lead to episodes of scheduled power cuts and constant blackouts.

