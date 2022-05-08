Yucatan: electricity blackouts expected due to excessive demand

In the summer of this year, the Yucatan Peninsula could once again experience blackouts in electricity, given that the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) will require at least 200 additional megawatts of installed capacity to meet the obligations of the growing demand in the region
Taking into account that the current generation capacity is 2,440 megawatts, that is, around 2,640 megawatts are required to complete the supply, estimated the Peninsular Association of Renewable Energies.
In this sense, the aforementioned group specified that the 2,440 megawatts come both from the transmission line with the national electricity system (SEN), from the CFE, and from private companies as a whole.
At this moment there is a problem in the Yucatan Peninsula and it is that of the blackouts that have been registered, for next summer an additional 200 megawatts of installed capacity are needed, this is to be able to safeguard and stay afloat in relation to the demand that the region has, this is due to the fact that in the summer the peak demand for electrical energy is registered as a result of the heat, people want to have the air conditioning on, restaurants, industrial plants, offices, among other sectors.
Unfortunately, those 200 megawatts did not arrive this year.
The aforementioned organization specified that the capacity of the transmission line to the Yucatan Peninsula is 1,050 megawatts, which is exceeded in its technical design.
Likewise, he stated that the blackouts in the Yucatan Peninsula are not spontaneous episodes, but are part of the planning of the National Center for Energy Control to protect the transmission link with the rest of the country, which is currently already operating overloaded.
The Yucatan Peninsula depends heavily on the transmission line that connects the region with the national electricity system, which has a design capacity to take 1,050 megawatts, but operates at its maximum capacity, that is, at 1,240 megawatts, derived from the demand growth in the Peninsula.
Likewise, the organization analyzed that at this time there is no clarity about the investments that CFE could make in the Yucatan Peninsula that can meet the increase in future demand for electricity.
In the same way, it was announced that until last year the electricity generation capacity for the Peninsula was already equal to the demand by consumers, which can again lead to episodes of scheduled power cuts and constant blackouts.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Shootings in Cancun bars leave one dead and six injured: FGE
Two bars in Cancun, located on.
-
Men try to kidnap a 17-year-old girl in Kinchil Yucatán
The Municipal Police of Kinchil implemented.
-
Australian woman reported missing in Yucatan; brother offers reward for information
The strange disappearance of the Australian.
-
IMDUT plans to open new public transport routes in Mérida
This year the new route ‘Va.
-
100 thousand pesos reward for information that could lead to the whereabouts of Yolanda
The Local Commission for the Search.
-
The Panucho Fair in Kanasín will give away 10 thousand free panuchos!
Kanasín will celebrate its first edition.
-
6 park rangers will protect Arrecife Alacranes in Yucatan
During a work tour to supervise.
-
Pedestrian traffic lights in Mérida: the debate will be submitted to an open parliament
Representatives from the PAN, PRI, and.
-
Fire in junkyard gets out of control and burns vehicles parked on the street
A strong fire in a junkyard.
-
7 out of 10 women suffer from violence in Campeche, millennials are the most affected
In Campeche, for every 100 women,.
Leave a Comment