Yucatan and Campeche, the states with the highest honey production in Mexico

Within the framework of World Bee Day, the Agrifood Panorama stated that more than 57 thousand tons of honey are produced in Mexico per year.

To raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face, and their contribution to sustainable development, The United Nations declared May 20th as World Bee Day.

These insects are a fundamental part of ecological maintenance throughout the world, since thanks to their pollination the growth of plants and flowers that are used for the consumption of wild species, as well as for humans.

A colony of bees is made up of three castes: queen, drone, and worker; even a colony of the genus Apis can have up to 60 thousand specimens, of which one is the queen, hundreds are drones and thousands are workers.

The organization of bees is capable of generating wax, propolis, and honey in their honeycombs, which are used in a wide array of products. Propolis is used as a powerful healing, antiseptic, and even as an antibiotic.

On the other hand, wax is used for the production of products such as soaps and lip balms. In the makeup industry, it is used to make lipsticks and creams.

However, its main product is honey, which we benefit from consuming as food, due to its high content of nutrients and vitamins.

In Mexico, according to the 2020 Agrifood Panorama published by SIAP, the three states with the highest honey production are Yucatán, Campeche, and Jalisco. It is estimated that the consumption of honey per person is approximately 0.3 kg per year.

It should be noted that in Mexico 57,995 tons of honey are produced on average per year (period 2014-2018), it is the eighth largest producer in the world and the third largest exporter, after China and Argentina. Half of the national honey production is consumed in Mexico, and the other half is exported.

In terms of exports, from 2014 to 2018 around 34 thousand tons were sent abroad annually, which generated an annual average of 124 million US dollars. The main destinations were: the United States, Germany, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom.

