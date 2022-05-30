Young woman sent a selfie before she passed away in an accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway

After spending a happy week with her mother in Cancun, the young Consuelo Beatriz lost her life in the El Tintal tragedy, after the bus she was traveling in overturned after hitting a dump truck on the Merida-Cancun highway.

The young woman, 35 years old, was on board the Mercedes Benz bus with license number 0489, when she took what would become her last selfie, where she appears comfortable seated with a neck pillow while listening to music on her earphones.

This photograph was sent to her relatives to let them know that she was already on her way to Mérida and later to Campeche, where her family was waiting for her.

However, shortly before reaching the town of El Tintal, Kantunilkin-Cancún section, municipality of Lázaro Cárdenas, Quintana Roo, near the Maya Train works, the operator of a gondola left a truck with construction material in the middle of the road, without any warning signal, and the bus driver, with 40 passengers on board, was unable to avoid the impact, hitting the rear of the dump truck.

After the impact and due to the speed, the truck lost control, leaving the asphalt strip, causing the unit to turn several times until it ended up on its left side in the brush. Unfortunately, eight people lost their lives, including Consuelo Beatriz.

Upon learning of the strong accident, the young woman’s relatives used social media to request the help of friends and acquaintances to find out information on the location of hospitals where the injured were transferred.

“Friends, if you know or have information about the hospitals to which they sent the passengers of the accident. Help me, my cousin was there and we did not find her, her name is Consuelo Beatriz C. B., help me share, I put her photo on the first comment, ”wrote one of the relatives of the 35-year-old woman.

Unfortunately, 6 hours and 23 minutes later, the same relative confirmed that her cousin lost her life in the bus incident, posting the following on social media:

“Friends, thank you all for sharing, but unfortunately, my cousin also lost her life in the accident.”

On social media, the story of Consuelo Beatriz has gone viral, because after having spent a week with her mother in Cancun, she lost her life in a bus accident.

“My heart is broken, it is destroyed. I will miss you very much my love, I will always love you, my little girl, ”Beatriz’s mother published on social media.

