Yolanda Martínez’s body found in Nuevo León: State Prosecutor’s Office confirms

The body found in the bushes on Sunday, May 8th, is that of Yolanda Martínez, confirmed the Attorney General’s Office of the state of Nuevo León.

In a statement released by El Universal, the prosecution stated that:

“After concluding the genetic study carried out by the Institute of Criminalistics and Expert Services of this institution, a positive result was obtained for the identification of the body, corresponding to Yolanda Martínez Cadena.

As background, the lifeless body in question was located on May 8, 2022, in an uninhabited property in the Los Huertos neighborhood, municipality of Juárez, Nuevo León.”

Prior to confirmation, the prosecution considered that Yolanda Martínez Cadena, 26 years old; could have died the same day or shortly after her disappearance, on March 31.

That day, Yolanda left her grandmother’s house in San Nicolás de Los Garza to look for work.

Prosecutor Griselda Núñez Espinoza pointed out that the decomposition of the body had an estimated evolution of more than three weeks.

Regarding the indications that were considered in a preliminary way that the corpse located in the Los Huertos neighborhood in the municipality of Juárez, among others, is that the characteristics of the clothes he was wearing were the same as those he was wearing at the time of the disappearance, that is to say, a black striped blouse and blue jeans, as well as black tennis shoes.

Likewise, a black bag was located next to the body, which is related to the 26-year-old girl who disappeared on March 31.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments