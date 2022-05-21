Xcaret postpones the 14th edition of the Sacred Maya Journey

The return of the traditional Sacred Mayan Journey is postponed for another week due to weather conditions, Grupo Xcaret reported in a statement.
Given this, the organizing committee accepted the suggestion and postponed the Sacred Mayan Journey for May 27 and 28, 2022, in order not to put the participants at risk.
What is the Sacred Maya Journey?
The Sacred Journey recreates one of the oldest traditions of the Maya culture, revived by Grupo Xcaret for sixteen years.
Originally, the crossing would take place on May 20 and 21, 2022, after two years of absence due to the pandemic.
“The Sacred Maya Journey represents the effort to recover a pre-Hispanic tradition that strengthens the value of ancestral culture, that reinforces the identity of the state of Quintana Roo by stimulating the sense of belonging of our local community and promoting national and foreign tourism”, .
Hand in hand with INAH experts and with respect for the rituals, dance, music, and care in the elaboration of the canoes, we have represented this offering with the greatest cultural attachment and well-deserved honor, supported by those who year after year wait for it and make it possible”, said. Leticia Aguerrebere, Director of the Sacred Maya Journey.
What happens in the Sacred Maya Journey?
The Sacred Mayan Journey is a unique experience that keeps alive one of the oldest traditions of Quintana Roo, the pilgrimage that, year after year, the Maya canoeists rowed towards the Island of Cozumel to worship the goddess Ixchel.
Each canoeist navigates with their own motivation and each story begins by dedicating between 6-9 months to spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional preparation.
This year there will be 297 canoeists from different locations in the Riviera Maya region:
137 of Xcaret,
109 of Cancun,
28 from Cozumel and
23 from Xel-Ha;
They will depart from the Xcaret park, in the midst of farewell rituals, heading to Cozumel, in order to find a divine message of strength from the beloved goddess Ixchel.
Also, this year 205 local volunteers will participate:
21 are from the Mayan area,
52 from Cozumel and
132 from Xcaret.
It should be noted that in the year 2022, a total of 68% of the participants are women and only 32% are men.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
A woman is crushed to death when a tree falls on top of her car on the Mérida-Valladolid highway
A strange accident happened on Thursday,.
-
With these local flowers, you help prevent the loss of bees in Yucatan
Every May 20, World Bee Day.
-
US government officials talk about UFOs publicly for the first time in 50 years
Two senior U.S. defense intelligence officials.
-
The US Embassy to invest 30 million USD in the “South of Mexico Generating Employment and Sustainability” program
In alliance with seven governments from.
-
Face-to-face courses return to La Ibérica de Mérida; they will celebrate a big event on Sunday
On Sunday, May 22, the Centro.
-
Construction worker arrested for sexual abuse against a maid inside a hotel in Tulum, Quintana Roo
The municipal police of Tulum, in.
-
Yucatan is about to receive the first cloud of dust from the Sahara desert in 2022
A cloud of dust from the.
-
Yucatecans seek to sell one ton of Cochinita Pibil and 6 thousand panuchos in Mexico City
With the “Yucatán Expone” program, Yucatecan.
-
Mérida Municipal Police officer returns wallet to owner with more than 5 thousand pesos
The Mérida Municipal Police agent Roberto.
-
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for homicide in Mérida, Yucatán
After being found criminally responsible for.
Leave a Comment