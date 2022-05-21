Xcaret postpones the 14th edition of the Sacred Maya Journey

The return of the traditional Sacred Mayan Journey is postponed for another week due to weather conditions, Grupo Xcaret reported in a statement.

Given this, the organizing committee accepted the suggestion and postponed the Sacred Mayan Journey for May 27 and 28, 2022, in order not to put the participants at risk.

What is the Sacred Maya Journey?

The Sacred Journey recreates one of the oldest traditions of the Maya culture, revived by Grupo Xcaret for sixteen years.

Originally, the crossing would take place on May 20 and 21, 2022, after two years of absence due to the pandemic.

“The Sacred Maya Journey represents the effort to recover a pre-Hispanic tradition that strengthens the value of ancestral culture, that reinforces the identity of the state of Quintana Roo by stimulating the sense of belonging of our local community and promoting national and foreign tourism”, .

Hand in hand with INAH experts and with respect for the rituals, dance, music, and care in the elaboration of the canoes, we have represented this offering with the greatest cultural attachment and well-deserved honor, supported by those who year after year wait for it and make it possible”, said. Leticia Aguerrebere, Director of the Sacred Maya Journey.

What happens in the Sacred Maya Journey?

The Sacred Mayan Journey is a unique experience that keeps alive one of the oldest traditions of Quintana Roo, the pilgrimage that, year after year, the Maya canoeists rowed towards the Island of Cozumel to worship the goddess Ixchel.

Each canoeist navigates with their own motivation and each story begins by dedicating between 6-9 months to spiritual, physical, mental, and emotional preparation.

This year there will be 297 canoeists from different locations in the Riviera Maya region:

137 of Xcaret,

109 of Cancun,

28 from Cozumel and

23 from Xel-Ha;

They will depart from the Xcaret park, in the midst of farewell rituals, heading to Cozumel, in order to find a divine message of strength from the beloved goddess Ixchel.

Also, this year 205 local volunteers will participate:

21 are from the Mayan area,

52 from Cozumel and

132 from Xcaret.

It should be noted that in the year 2022, a total of 68% of the participants are women and only 32% are men.

