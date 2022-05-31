Woman commits suicide in the Real Montejo subdivision

A 44-year-old woman named TANIA S.R. was found dead inside the house she occupied in the “Real Montejo” subdivision, located in the northwest area of this city, without knowing the reason that led her to take her own life.
MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 29, 2022).- The official report says that the macabre discovery was made at 8:30 am by the relatives of the now-deceased when they arrived at the property located on Calle 49, in the Real Montejo subdivision, and found their relative with a rope around her neck.
After recovering from the scare, they reported the event to 911, and immediately agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, certifying that the woman had no vital signs, and then they requested the presence of the Public Ministry and the Service Forensic Doctor of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to remove the body and carry out the corresponding legal proceedings.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
The impressive Maya Balloon Festival in Tahmek will be free-admission
Days after the traditional patron fair.
-
Psychologist says depression and anxiety are the mental disorders that predominate in Yucatan
Yucatecan psychologist Adriana Bacab reported that.
-
Cozumel Carnival 2022 leaves 150 detainees and one seriously hospitalized
Between massive fights and disturbance of.
-
After five days of missing, a senior citizen is found dead in Chemax
After almost a week that the.
-
Residents enraged by the alleged abuse of a minor in El Cuyo
Three construction workers were subdued by.
-
Young woman sent a selfie before she passed away in an accident on the Mérida-Cancún highway
After spending a happy week with.
-
The recently discovered archaeological zone of Xiol in Kanasín includes five monumental palaces
In Kanasín there is an archaeological.
-
Mexico wants a trade agreement with South Korea
The Mexican government is advancing its.
-
More drug dealers are arrested in Tulum, Quintana Roo
The police coordination against crime between.
-
Yucatan: with 30 million pesos for Ejidatarios, the conflict over land in Dzibilchaltún finally comes to an end
The National Institute of Anthropology and.
Leave a Comment