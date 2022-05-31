Woman commits suicide in the Real Montejo subdivision

A 44-year-old woman named TANIA S.R. was found dead inside the house she occupied in the “Real Montejo” subdivision, located in the northwest area of ​​this city, without knowing the reason that led her to take her own life.

MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 29, 2022).- The official report says that the macabre discovery was made at 8:30 am by the relatives of the now-deceased when they arrived at the property located on Calle 49, in the Real Montejo subdivision, and found their relative with a rope around her neck.

After recovering from the scare, they reported the event to 911, and immediately agents and paramedics from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site, certifying that the woman had no vital signs, and then they requested the presence of the Public Ministry and the Service Forensic Doctor of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) to remove the body and carry out the corresponding legal proceedings.

