Within hours of being inaugurated, ‘El Mirador’ in Campeche is vandalized

On Wednesday, May 4th, the Campeche City Council inaugurated the new Cultural and Sports Center ‘El Mirador’ located in the first district of the city, but only a few hours later, the whole place was spray-painted.

With messages addressed to the mayor Biby Rabelo and the fugitive former mayor Eliseo ‘N’, the doors, walls, floors, and benches of the new facility were vandalized

The investment of more than 39 million pesos from the Secretariat of Agrarian, Territorial, and Urban Development (Sedatu) was affected by graffiti and obscene words spray-painted on the walls.

The mayor of Campeche shared through social networks that these “acts of hate” only seek to harm her administration, “Envy corrodes some people, we are here to give results, let’s get to work!” She declared.

The messages, despite being in acronyms, are evident to whom they are directed, therefore, it is evident that those responsible were people who are against the current municipal administration.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments