Vila Dosal promotes investments in clean energy for Yucatan

During the last day of his work tour to attract investments from European countries that could generate new jobs for Yucatecans, Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal held a meeting with directors of Grupo Cobra, a company that develops wind energy projects on land and sea, who expressed their interest in carrying out a renewable energy plan on the Yucatan coast, which would be added to those that currently exist in Progreso, Dzilam de Bravo and Tizimín.

At the beginning of his last day of activities, Vila Dosal strengthened the ties of friendship and collaboration with the city of Madrid and the European Union, after meeting with members of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services of Madrid and with representatives of the Community of Madrid.

The governor visited the Grupo Cobra central office and spoke with the CEO and member of the Board of Grupo Vinci, José María Castillo; General Director of Industrial Plants, José A. Fernández; General Director of Concessions and Developments, Luis Rein, and General Director of Energy, Transmission and Distribution, CEO of Grupo Cobra México, Miguel A. Spínola.

In this framework, it was proposed that this company, together with the Mexican company Vive Energía, develop the Mexican Caribbean Wind initiative, which consists of a wind power plant with a planned installed capacity of one thousand Megawatts (MW), located in the Gulf of Mexico, at a distance of 11 to 15 kilometers from the Yucatecan coast.

Accompanied by Ernesto Herrera Novelo, Secretary of Economic Development and Labor (SEFOET), Governor Vila Dosal explained to these investors the opportunities they have to develop projects in our state, speaking specifically of investment in clean energy derived from the needs and requirements that they have the various projects to be carried out in the state.

He recalled that three wind farms located in the municipalities of Progreso, Dzilam de Bravo, and Tizimín already operate in Yucatan. For its part, Grupo Cobra employs more than 21,595 people in 50 countries and offers a wide range of services through 296 delegations, providing value to all types of clients, from individuals to large corporations.

Later, Vila Dosal met with members of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Services of Madrid, headed by the vice president of this organization, Augusto de Castañeda García-Manfredi, with the aim of establishing a bilateral relationship that would allow the internationalization of Yucatecan companies and that companies from Madrid establish themselves in Yucatan, promoting long-term business relationships that generate more jobs in the state.

Through the seminar “Yucatan, the right choice to invest”, it was indicated that the state has a strategic location, widely connected by sea and air, in addition to a large road infrastructure that facilitates the distribution of products.

Mainly, businessmen were made to see that Yucatan offers legal certainty, transparency, and speed in processing, through a single digital window that facilitates the efforts and requirements of investors.

For his part, Mauricio Vila Dosal highlighted that the state’s economic growth is 8.5 percent while the national figure is 5.6 and that secondary activity showed growth of 9.8 percent, well above the national 5 percent, according to the Quarterly Indicator of State Economic Activity of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), as of the third quarter of 2021.

Continuing with the intense agenda in the Spanish capital, Vila Dosal met with members of the Community of Madrid, headed by Enrique López, Minister of the Presidency, Justice, and the Interior, in order to present the Representative Office of the government of the state of Yucatán to the European Union, as well as promote and exchange the interests of collaboration and joint work that may arise between the two parties.

The objective of this office is to facilitate trade and investment exchange in both directions, both so that Yucatecan businessmen can develop investment projects in Spain and the European Union, and so that they can also move their products and services, as it has already happened with the Q78 restaurant, the first Yucatecan restaurant in Spain, which serves as a perfect example of this initiative.

Also participating in the meeting were the GDP General Director, José Cruz García González; the coordinator of the Representation Office, Marta García-Panasco, and the Undersecretary of Investment, Economic Development and Financing of Sefoet, Gerardo Díaz de Zavala.

Accompanied by the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, and the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida Navasqüés, Governor Vila Dosal was in charge of inaugurating the Q78 restaurant, which has become a benchmark in the Yucatecan gastronomy and ambassador of the culture of our state in Europe.

