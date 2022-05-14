Two accidents in less than a week involving police vehicles in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán

It must be remembered that last Thursday, May 5, an SSP patrol car fatally ran over a motorcyclist in Oxkutzcab, at the same intersection where the accident occurred on Wednesday, May 11th.

The driving officer that caused the death the civilian’s death has already been made available to the Public Ministry for legal proceedings.

And on Wednesday, May 11th, right there in Oxkutzcab, similar events occurred on the corner of 47th and 36th streets, when the municipal police officer behind the wheel of patrol car number 6389, did not respect the stop sign and consequently ran over a motorcyclist who was crossing the intersection with the right of way.

The impact sent the man literally flying off the motorcycle and landing hard on the pavement, where he remained still until the paramedics arrived and reported that he had died, so the body was covered and the area was immediately cordoned off.

