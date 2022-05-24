Tulum airport will be completed in 2023

Next year, the Tulum International Airport will be ready, announced the federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, during the opening ceremony of the Tianguis Turístico 2022.

In his speech, Torruco highlighted the strengthening of the airport system in our country, mentioning the Felipe Ángeles Airport and that the Barrancas del Cobre Airport in Creel, Chihuahua that will soon be open to the public.

“In Quintana Roo, after 40 years of waiting, the expansion and remodeling of the Chetumal Airport took place”, said the Secretary of Tourism. He added that “in this state, basic engineering studies are being carried out for the construction of the Tulum International Airport. which will be completed next year.

Miguel Torruco assured that air connectivity is essential to boost tourism. Between 2019 and 2021, 255 new international routes to Mexico were reported, which have transported 561,000 tourists to our country and brought 590 million dollars in economic benefits.

“Private sector never stopped investing”

During his presentation at the opening ceremony of the Tianguis Turístico 2022, Miguel Torruco also acknowledged the sector’s reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The private sector “never stopped investing, always betting on Mexico in the most difficult times,” said the official. He also said that “we must recognize the correct policies that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador instructed, of not borrowing, not restricting international flights to national territory, as well as the immediate implementation of bio sanitary protocols.”

In Mexico, there was a decrease in the tourist flow of only 46%, when worldwide it was 73%, according to the Secretary of Tourism. In this way, our country was positioned at the end of 2020 and 2021 in third and second place, respectively, worldwide in the reception of tourists.

This year 40 million international tourists are expected to arrive, 25.6% more than last year.

What is the Tourist Tianguis?

It is the most important tourism event in Mexico, in which industry exhibitors from all states meet with buyers from various countries. And in 2022, the Tianguis Turistico celebrates its 46th edition.

Acapulco was the original venue for this event, 40 of its editions have been held here. Next year the venue will be Mexico City.

At the 2022 inauguration ceremony, the governor of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado, was present, as well as Adán Augusto López (Secretary of the Interior), Abelina López Rodríguez (municipal president of Acapulco), and Javier May Rodríguez (director of the National Fund for Tourism Promotion ).

For this edition, 1,556 buyers are registered, from 937 companies from 47 nations; there are also 1,011 exhibiting companies and 600 business suites. It is estimated that there will be more than 65,588 business appointments.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments