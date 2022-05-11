Truck driver causes tremendous disaster on the Mérida-Campeche highway

A real disaster occurred on Tuesday, May 10th on the Mérida-Campeche highway, where a truck with a double trailer crashed into the back of another similar vehicle, leaving wholesale damage in addition to the first vehicle burning.
The collision took place at kilometer 149 of that road, at around 5:00 AM. A heavy vehicle with a double trailer was driven without caution, so its operator crashed head-on into the second trailer of another tractor that was circulating normally in front of it.
As a result, the cabin of the first truck was destroyed and caught fire, and the flames reached the collided trailer. But, in addition, the two vehicles ended up partially blocking the road with heavily damaged machinery on fire.
In other words, it was a real disaster.
The drivers managed to get out, but since they suffered blows to various parts of the body, they had to be evaluated by paramedics, who later took them to a hospital.
The firefighters were in charge of controlling the flames until they were completely extinguished, and police agents notified the National Guard Highways Division, and the presence of heavy cranes was requested.
