Tragedy in Tixpéhual, Yucatan; once again a young man takes his own life in this town

On Wednesday, May 11th, a 24-year-old man was found dead on a property in this municipality.
According to what was reported, the events occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m., when J.D., a native of Motul, was found dead by his partner, L.M.C.
The woman immediately reported the facts to the emergency services. Paramedics arrived at the site, and could only confirm that the subject had no vital signs.
Agents from the Tixpéhual Public Security Directorate and the Forensic Medical Service personnel also arrived at the scene to remove the body and carry out the corresponding procedures.
About a month ago, on the same property, the brother-in-law of the now-deceased also died in the same way. With this unfortunate fact, Yucatan already has more than 90 deaths this year.
Suicide prevention support lines:
Free mental health support line: 01-800-00-00-779.
IMSS free line: 800 2222 668 option 4
Let’s Save a Life, AC, 999-924-59-91.
Comprehensive Suicide Care Program (PIAS), 9993-10-36-62 and email programapias@hotmail.com
National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI) 24 hours: 800-950-6264.
