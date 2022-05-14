The woman found in a garbage dump south of Mérida was asleep, not unconscious

The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) in coordination with the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) is working to clarify the facts related to a young woman found lying on a dirt road south of Mérida.
On May 12th, a citizen report to the 9-1-1 emergency number indicated that a woman of approximately 20 years of age was lying on the ground of a field, apparently unconscious. She was wearing a black dress.
An SSP ambulance was immediately dispatched to the scene to give the woman first aid; they observed that she was asleep, not unconscious. She was transferred to a hospital.
Agents from the State Investigation Police and experts from the FGE also went to the site to gather evidence and integrate the investigation folder.
The young woman made some statements to the investigating agents about the places and people she was with, data that will be kept confidential.
On the other hand, state authorities are also investigating the case of a woman injured with a knife during a fight with another woman at a party in Merida.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
