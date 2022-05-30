The recently discovered archaeological zone of Xiol in Kanasín includes five monumental palaces

In Kanasín there is an archaeological zone called Xiol, which was discovered around 2015, but exploration work by archaeologists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) began in 2019.

In 2022, there is already progress in its reconstruction and after eight months of excavation and intervention tasks, some Puuc-style palaces and a ceremonial plaza can already be seen rebuilt.

The pre-Hispanic Mayan settlement of Xiol is located about 12 kilometers from downtown Mérida, in a stretch of 21 hectares, located in the municipality of Kanasín.

At least 12 structures, including five monumental palaces, have been found and restored by INAH in coordination with the 24K company.

Puuc style buildings

The structures with characteristics of the Puuc style, as revealed by the archaeologist and researcher, Carlos Peraza López, date from the late classic period, between 600 and 900 AD, so the buildings are contemporary to the Maya cities of Uxmal and Chichén Itzá.

For the first time, northern Yucatan records the discovery of a building with typical Puuc characteristics, corresponding to the Late Classic period, between 600-900 AD.

It should be noted that a little more than two years ago, important vestiges were found on that site when 38 burials were detected there with their respective offerings.

On Thursday, May 26th, the INAH Yucatan made the presentation of the interventions carried out in the Xiol site, which means “spirit of man”.

Seven buildings were intervened: two Puuc-style palaces and five more in what would be the site’s ceremonial plaza.

“We found a large number of materials, from ceramics from other parts of the Peninsula, and other regions, pieces made of obsidian that comes from the Guatemalan region, we have a volcanic rock that also comes from another area, and seashells that come from the coast,”, asserted Wilberth Cruz, an archaeologist from the INAH Yucatán.

The buildings found on the site, which has an area of ​​approximately 19 hectares, have an orientation towards the east, where the Maya city of Toh was located, in the territory where Mérida is located today.

