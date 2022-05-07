The Panucho Fair in Kanasín will give away 10 thousand free panuchos!

Kanasín will celebrate its first edition of the Panucho Fair in the main park, on Sunday, May 15, from five in the afternoon to eleven at night or while supplies last.

34 establishments in the municipality will participate and offer panuchos of ground beef, turkey, and black stuffing. There will also be a regional comedy show, music, folkloric ballet, and more attractions for the whole family.

The mayor of Kanasin, Edwin Bojorquez, said that during the event they will give away 10 thousand panuchos to the attendees. They expect an influx of four thousand to five thousand people.

To avoid crowds there will be three controlled accesses and the face mask is mandatory; Upon entering, an individual ticket will be delivered that can be exchanged for a dish with two panuchos and a salbut.

