The new Mérida-Guatemala air route begins operations

Yucatan increases its air connection and has its doors open to the world after Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal inaugurated the Mérida-Guatemala air route, which contributes to the economic growth of the state by attracting more tourism and generating more jobs, a product of the strong promotion of the state.

Vila Dosal, together with the general director and president of TAG Airlines, Julio Gamero and Marcela Toriello, cut the ribbon and received the first 50 passengers of this flight, from that Central American country, which will have a frequency of 4 flights per week, with competitive rates.

The CEO of TAG Airlines, Julio Gamero, thanked the Governor who received and supported him from the beginning, efforts that made it possible for this project to be extremely successful, for the development of tourist and commercial activity in both nations; Likewise, he highlighted the benefits that Yucatan offers, since “it has become a benchmark in international travel and tourism at a global level, and we are surprised by the industrial development that we are seeing and the security that the state has.”

In this framework, the director indicated that operations begin with 34-seater aircraft, “however, soon, it will increase to 74 passengers, with the opportunity to bring more tourism. This route will allow tourists to visit Guatemala in a brief 1-hour long flight, and we will continue uniting our peoples”, he concluded.

The director of Regional Airports of ASUR, Héctor Navarrete Muñoz, thanked and recognized the effort of the Governor because only for his systematic and permanent work to promote Yucatan, is that the entity continues to increase its air connectivity.

In that sense, he indicated that March of this year has been the best month in the history of the Mérida terminal, since it registered the historical record of 233,504 passengers, “which means that we are recovering, thanks to the work that is being carried out Governor Mauricio Vila, and the secret in this is to work all together to continue moving Yucatan forward”.

Vila Dosal indicated that Guatemala and Yucatan have much in common, such as the Mundo Maya region; those who visit Guatemala will be able to enjoy 3 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, such as the city of Antigua and the Tikal and Quiriguá Archaeological National Parks.

And the Guatemalans traveling to Merida can visit Chichén Itzá and Uxmal, with which we are making a very attractive tourist connection.

On the subject of the recovery of the sector, the Governor pointed out that the state has obtained very good results, in practically all areas, since the month of January was the best in terms of the arrival of national travelers; we hosted the most important meeting for tourism promotion in Latin America, the Tianguis Turístico, and at Easter, hotel occupancy was 70% throughout the territory, although places like Valladolid had a hotel occupancy of 90%.

Regarding economic growth, Mauricio Vila indicated that, while the country has 5.6%, Yucatán is almost 9%, and of the 25,000 jobs that were lost during the pandemic, 39,000 have already been generated, that is, 14,000 more. On the other hand, the Executive Secretariat of Public Security found that Yucatan continues to be the safest state in the entire country, in addition to presenting a decrease in the incidence of crime.

“We must continue promoting our state, as we have done, for example, in Guadalajara, promoting the Year of Yucatecan Gastronomy; we were the guest state at the San Marcos Fair in Aguascalientes, the most important fair in the entire country; Yesterday, we started the Yucatán Expone program, in the Coyoacán delegation in Mexico City, where we took small Yucatecan businessmen, artisans, and entrepreneurs to exhibit their products, and we are going to continue promoting Yucatán, throughout Mexico, throughout North America, in Europe, in Asia and, also, in South America”, affirmed the Governor.

All this, in order to bring in more investment, generate better-paid jobs and attract more tourists, which generate the economic income that we need in the state, for the benefit of all families. “We are convinced of the formula we have in Yucatan: continue promoting good things, work on what needs to be improved, but, above all, continue working in a coordinated manner, the 3 levels of government, with private initiative,” Vila said. Dosal.

“I invite you to continue making the changes we need, to continue transforming Yucatan, and to continue making our state not only the best place to live in all of Mexico but also the best place to visit and the best place to invest in the whole country,” he concluded.

The Governor announced that this afternoon, he will hold a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for the supervision of sections 3 and 4 of the Mayan Train.

Before the director of the Guatemalan Institute of Tourism (Inguat), Anayansy Carolina Rodríguez Castillo, the head of the local Secretariat of Tourism Development (Seofotur), Michelle Fridman Hirsch, provided the positive indicators that reflect the recovery of the state in this area: per month April, 91.6% of the seats that had been lost have been recovered and there are more international flights than there were before the pandemic.

“In the same way, there was a positive Easter, since we exceeded 70% hotel occupancy and January of this year was the best of all the months of January, in the history of the state, in terms of the reception of domestic tourism. , with which we continue forward, we are recovering and we are doing things well, being an example of how to safely reactivate tourism and according to global trends, after the pandemic, “said the official.

In his speech, the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, indicated that this new route represents one more step to continue promoting and strengthening the international connectivity of the municipality, in particular with Central America, in addition to promoting tourist, industrial, commercial and educational activities.

“This flight, which connects Mérida with Guatemala, is part of this collaboration framework between the State Government and the Mérida City Council, to which we are all called to join, to continue moving towards a better future,” he said.

Welcome to Mérida, he continued, a city that is built daily, by all of us who inhabit it; a municipality with civic peace and social harmony, which allows us to be a reference in all of Mexico, by distinguishing ourselves as one of the cities with the highest security rates.

The Embraer ERJ 145-50 plane arrived in the state minutes before 2:00 in the afternoon, with 50 passengers on board, but the one that will normally cover this route, during the first season, is a SAAB 340 A-34, of 34 seats; in August, the Embraer ERJ 145-50, with greater capacity, should go into operation. TAG Airlines is the flag carrier of Guatemala and the Mayan World; connects Central America with the south-southeast of Mexico and, for more than 60 years, has provided commercial and private services, at the national and international levels.

