The moment of the attack on the bar “Las Micheladas del Tío Toño” was caught on video in Cancun (VIDEO)

On Friday, May 6th, there was a shooting in the bar area of the city of Cancun, which left a dead person in the nightclub called “Las Micheladas del Tío Toño”, in Region 229.

In the place, a person was left dead after receiving several bullet wounds, when several individuals approached the place and opened fire on the man, who was sitting at the entrance of the bar, in the place where the attendees were received.

We make a warning about the content of the recording since the images could offend the susceptibility of some people.

Así fue el ataque al Bar Las Miches en Cancún 👇 pic.twitter.com/DviRiKYCBP — Quintana Roo Urbano (@cancunurbano) May 7, 2022

Attack on the bar area in Cancun

One person dead and six injured are the results of an attack, practically simultaneous, in bars in the city of Cancun.

The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) announced the arrest of one of the men, probably related to these events.

At 8:37 p.m. on Friday, the emergency number received a report of a person injured by a projectile impact, in the “La Palapita” bar, in Region 248. In that call, it was indicated that at least 20 shots were fired.

A second report, related to the same event, specified that the shooting actually occurred in the “Deja Vú” bar, in Region 251, where 5 people were injured.

The third attack was on the “Las Micheladas del Tío Toño” bar, in Region 229, reported at 8:56 p.m. One person was left dead at the scene after being shot multiple times.

And at 9:22 p.m., the delegation of the Mexican Red Cross, in Cancun, reported the presence of a person who arrived by his own means, with a bullet wound.

