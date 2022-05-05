The Mérida Airport starts the month with 43 operations in one day

Without modifications in flights so far, the Mérida airport began with flight activity from the early hours of this Monday.

(TYT).- With 43 arrival or departure flights, Mondays remain the day of the week with the greatest demand in terms of the air transport system in Mérida.

The first flight that arrived from Mexico was Viva Aerobús 1111 at 03:00 and it returned half an hour later.

At 06:03 minutes, the 821 of Aeroméxico took off to the country’s capital, an hour later the 823 of the same company and destination. Both flights are overnight, that is, they arrived on Sunday night.

Minutes before, the Volaris 572 is expected to land, returning to the metropolis 35 minutes later.

The remaining veils have not altered their arrival or departure times or announced cancellations, including foreigners to Houston and Miami.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments