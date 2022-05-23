The Jurassic Trail aims to be an economic trigger for the port of Progreso

The Jurassic Trail continue with the task of Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi and continue with their preparation for the opening of the Sendero Jurásico, in order to offer local and foreign visitors a unique, fun, and educational experience for children and adults.

That is why they will be collaborating with Eric Klaff, a leader in hospitality for more than 20 years and who has been director of operations at Universal Studios and was part of the opening team of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and director of other major theme parks.

Just a few days ago they received the talk “Quality in customer service”, which was given by the instructor José Guadalupe Castellanos Rejón, a specialist in training high-performance teams, and among the topics that were discussed were the treatment of staff, the importance of teamwork, culture of service, among others.

On this occasion, after a trial run, they were offered techniques for dealing with clients and will soon be offered books for work excellence and operational manuals to support visitors and always be prepared for any eventuality.

Among other courses they have received are: “Management of species”, “Actions for inclusion with people with disabilities”, “Basic English” and “First aid”, which were taught by the Ecological Police, SEFOTUR, Mr. Saimond Manzano, and Red Cross, respectively.

They have also attended the master conferences “The impact of the meteorite in Chicxulub Puerto” and “The fifth massive extension”, offered by doctors Jaime Urrutia Fucugauchi, and Ligia Pérez Cruz.

It is worth mentioning that the Jurassic Trail is a space where not only entertainment and education are encouraged, but it also aims to generate jobs for the inhabitants of the town and be a trigger for the local economy.

Proof of this is that the employees of this theme park are all from the municipality of Progreso, as well as the selected entrepreneurs who, thanks to their originality and enthusiasm, will be able to sell their products and grow their respective businesses.

