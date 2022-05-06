The Government of Yucatan says the Xibalbá Park project has the environmental permits at the state level

Regarding the closure of the Xibalbá park, Sayda Melina Rodríguez Gómez, head of the Secretariat for Sustainable Development (SDS) of Yucatán, indicated that if there is any breach at the federal level, it has nothing to do with the state government.

Rodríguez Gómez indicated that the Yucatan government is not part of the process for the authorization of the Environmental Impact Statement (MIA). “We as a state are not part of the process that is established today, particularly in this company with the federation,” she said.

“If there is something there, it must generate its administrative processes so that it can be released,” said the official.

However, she indicated that the position of the state government has always been: “Development is welcome as long as it complies with all the environmental impact studies established.”

On May 2, María Luisa Albores González, head of the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) confirmed that the Xibalbá project, which belongs to the Grupo Xcaret company, is temporarily suspended, but as soon as the corresponding procedures are carried out, the project will continue.

The Environmental Impact Statement has to be signed.

During AMLO’s morning conference, Rodríguez Gómez indicated that the company did comply with the corresponding permits. “At the time in the previous administration they approached and had the corresponding authorizations,” she said.

Only on the instructions of a judge, she specified, the government of Yucatan would review these permits authorized at the local level.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments