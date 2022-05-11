The Director of the Progreso Municipal Institute for Women gets dismissed

The H. Ayuntamiento de Progreso informs the public that Mrs. María Mercedes Arjona Euán was dismissed from her duties as director of the Municipal Institute for Women.
Through an official letter signed by the senior official, Engineer José Alfredo Salazar Rojo, he explains that the reason for the discharge of the former public official was due to repeated non-compliance with the regulations attached to her as Director of the Municipal Institute for Women, the which, according to the Law of Government of the Municipalities of the State of Yucatan, in its Chapter III Article 209 subsection III and IV, and the Code of Ethics and Conduct of the Municipality of Progreso, in its Chapter IV Article 8 subsection I, to the letter says:
From the Government Law of the municipalities of the State of Yucatan:
Chapter III.- Public Officials
Article 209.- These are obligations of public officials, in addition to those established in the previous article:
III.- Report in writing to the hierarchical superior, on the attention, procedure, or resolution of the matters of their competence
IV.- Diligently attend to the instructions, requirements, and resolutions that they receive from their hierarchical superior
From the Code of Ethics and Conduct of the Municipality of Progreso:
Article 8.- The public servant must:
I. Respect the working day that they have established for their function, avoiding making use of this time to carry out personal tasks or others different from their duties and responsibility;
II. Refrain from exhorting or requesting other servers to make use of the time of the working day for purposes other than the performance of their duties or assignments.
It is worth mentioning that all this was done during the One Hundred Sixth Extraordinary Session of the Cabildo dated May 3, 2022, where her dismissal as Director of the Municipal Institute for Women and being part of the Municipal Public Administration 2021- was unanimously approved. 2024, which is why Mrs. Arjona Euán was instructed to attend the Comptroller’s Office to carry out the Delivery-Reception of said dependency.
The City Council of Progreso endorses its commitment to citizenship in terms of accountability and transparency, and for no reason will it tolerate actions that go against the values of the administration, nor the lack of responsibility towards the people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
