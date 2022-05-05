The CMIC Yucatán bets on greater training and certification of construction workers

On the Day of the Holy Cross (which is the official festivity for all construction workers in Mexico), we recognize the value and contribution made by construction workers in our state and we reiterate our commitment to seek better working and living conditions for them and their families, says Raúl Monforte González, president of the CMIC Yucatan.

After the crisis generated by the pandemic, the construction industry in Yucatan is now registering positive signs with a recovery in the value of production and the generation of jobs and, in this process, workers play a decisive role, since they are finally in the hands that crystallize the projects, underlines the business leader.

Although May 3rd is dedicated to masons, we congratulate all construction workers, which includes carpenters, blacksmiths, plumbers, aluminum workers, electricians, machinery operators, administrative personnel, and all those involved in this industry, one of the pillars that support the economy of Yucatan and Mexico, points out engineer Monforte González.

Within the framework of this celebration, the president of the CMIC highlights the importance of professionalizing the activity of workers through training and certification, in order to improve safety, quality, and efficiency rates, tasks on which the Chamber is focused.

As an example, he cites the case of the Dignificar program, which consists of giving training courses to construction workers, during which they are provided with teaching materials, safety equipment, certified instructors, and recognition for their participation.

Likewise, they are given an additional course on topics of self-improvement, drug prevention, and family violence. This program is carried out in coordination with the state government.

Despite the sanitary restrictions, in 2021, 1,048 workers were trained through this program, which is still active and is expected to improve this year taking into account that the situation shows a favorable trend.

The CMIC Yucatan has another program that is “Dos al Milar”, an agreement signed with the three levels of government to invest the resources retained by the authorities for the works in training courses taught by the Chamber’s own institute.

Regarding the panorama of construction in Yucatan, engineer Monforte affirms that, according to data from the Center for Economic Studies of the Construction Sector, in January of this year there was a recovery of 21.2% compared to the same period of 2021, with a billing value of the construction companies of 1,061 million pesos corresponding to that month.

Regarding employment, for those dates, the number of IMSS affiliates was 45 thousand 142 construction workers, which represents a recovery of 28.5% in relation to January 2021.

The recovery of the sector is due to the improvement in production in segments such as hydraulic works, which includes water, irrigation, and sanitation, with 127.2%, and in transportation and urbanization works, with 105.8%.

By 2022, an improvement is expected due to the implementation of infrastructure projects with public-private investment, which will allow construction companies to continue recovering the levels they had before the pandemic and continue the economic reactivation and the generation of jobs in Yucatan, says the president of the CMIC.

