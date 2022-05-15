The body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition found in Mérida

On Thursday, May 12th, the body of a Yucatecan senir citizen was found on a property on Calle 42, between 73 and 73A, Mérida Centro
.
According to the information collected, a next-door neighbor had gone to the house of Don Carlos, the name by which the deceased was identified, to bring him food and, having received no response from the man, decided to notify another neighbor.
The two men began looking for Don Carlos, who was found lying in his hammock, however, as he did not move and there was a fetid smell, they decided to notify the authorities immediately.
Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site and confirmed that the 62-year-old man no longer had vital signs in addition to already presenting an advanced state of decomposition.
Given this situation, they notified the staff of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to remove the body.
Don Carlos’s neighbors indicated that he had lived alone for many years, so they used to help him by giving him food.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Official! This is the date of Daddy Yankee’s concert in Cancun
Daddy Yankee’s concert already has a.
-
They explore the subsoil of the Great Plaza of Chichén Itzá with geophysical techniques
The Ministry of Culture of the.
-
Debanhi suffered sexual abuse before she died, reveals new autopsy
The case of Debanhi Escobar takes.
-
Yucatan State Government will grant credits to finance sustainable practices
The call is addressed to Micro,.
-
Living Legends closed its tour on Friday the 13th at Teatro de Cancún
The acclaimed dance group from Brigham.
-
Two accidents in less than a week involving police vehicles in Oxkutzcab, Yucatán
It must be remembered that last.
-
A man sees his injured son and suffers a fatal heart attack in Oxkutzcab
On Wednesday Eufracio “N”, 44, lost.
-
The woman found in a garbage dump south of Mérida was asleep, not unconscious
The Ministry of Public Security (SSP).
-
The DEA removes from Mexico the plane used in operations against ‘El Chapo’
The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has.
-
Mayor Renán Barrera attends the ICLEI World Convention in Sweden
The Municipal President attends the ICLEI.
Leave a Comment