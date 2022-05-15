The body of a man in an advanced state of decomposition found in Mérida

On Thursday, May 12th, the body of a Yucatecan senir citizen was found on a property on Calle 42, between 73 and 73A, Mérida Centro .

According to the information collected, a next-door neighbor had gone to the house of Don Carlos, the name by which the deceased was identified, to bring him food and, having received no response from the man, decided to notify another neighbor.

The two men began looking for Don Carlos, who was found lying in his hammock, however, as he did not move and there was a fetid smell, they decided to notify the authorities immediately.

Agents of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) arrived at the site and confirmed that the 62-year-old man no longer had vital signs in addition to already presenting an advanced state of decomposition.

Given this situation, they notified the staff of the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo) to remove the body.

Don Carlos’s neighbors indicated that he had lived alone for many years, so they used to help him by giving him food.

