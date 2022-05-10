The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea visits the Friendship Hospital in Mérida

The Korea-Mexico Friendship Hospital received the honorable Ambassador Suh Jeong-In, who presented a certificate for medical equipment for an amount of more than 80 thousand US dollars, accompanied by the head of the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, on behalf of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal.

When thanking for this support, the state official emphasized that “this donation, added to quality medical care, by health professionals, will contribute to consolidating pediatric medical care provided to children in the state.”

He stressed that, since its construction and inauguration, on July 5, 2005, this hospital has been a symbol of fraternity and cooperation between both territories and endorsed the commitment, vocation, and humanism of all its personnel, for the benefit of the population.

For his part, the Korean diplomat recalled that he has always held in high esteem the efforts of those who work in this hospital and his country has delivered, in 2013 and 2016, equipment to reinforce the quality of the service.

On this occasion, the ambassador visits the hospital within the framework of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations.

He reiterated that he will give his best effort so that this facility continues to play the important role of being a specialty benchmark for children throughout the state, since “it was opened thanks to the collaboration of both countries and it belongs to everyone.”

Welcoming the ambassador and his entourage, the director of the building, Agustín Novas Valdés, said that this is the result of solidarity and collaboration between the two nations, the sum of Yucatecan hospitality, the commitment of Korean immigrants, and a Government that recognizes the fundamental importance of childhood.

It was attended by the ambassador’s wife, Young Yun Yeon; his first Secretary, Sangwon Kwon; the president of the Association of Korean Descendants in Yucatan, Juan Durán Cong, and the administrator of the Hospital, María Eugenia Cámara Menéndez.

