Temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius are forecast this weekend in Yucatan

This Thursday, May 5, the weather in Yucatan will be very hot due to the dominance of a high-pressure system over the region, which will continue to favor the entry of tropical maritime air and generate clear skies.

Temperatures will increase, forecasting a very hot to the extremely hot environment during the day and warm at night.

In Yucatan, maximum temperatures are expected from 37 to 42 degrees in Mérida, very hot weather would prevail, without rain.

The wind will be dominant from the east-southeast from 15 to 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), with gusts of more than 50 km/h on the coasts of the three states.

The heat will continue through the weekend.

Due to the fourth warm wave, it is estimated that for the following days, including the weekend, the rains will decrease even more and there will be a very sultry environment.

Scattered precipitation would occur in the east and northeast of Yucatan.

