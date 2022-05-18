Suicides in Yucatan: one more case, this time in Tizimín

Yucatan is coming out of the scourge of the coronavirus pandemic, but self-inflicted deaths continue unstoppable throughout the territory, and on Monday, May 16th, Mr. José Cruz MO, 43, was found hanging from the neck inside his property, in the city of Tizimín, Yucatan.

According to unofficial information, on Monday, May 16th, Mrs. Leonor C.B., 41 years old, returned to her home in the Los Aguacates de Tizimín neighborhood and found her husband hanging from the neck.

The woman had the scare of a lifetime and immediately called the Police.

The lady told the agents that her husband was addicted to “crystal” and that he had already expressed his desire to take his own life.

She indicated that last Saturday she argued with her partner, so she left the home and today when she returned she found José already dead.

The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition. In fact, the neighbors stated that there was a putrid smell in the area.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office arrived at the scene to carry out the legal proceedings.

Suicides in Tekax and Mérida

This Saturday, at a home in the San Antonio Xluch neighborhood, south of Mérida, José “N”, approximately 47 years old, committed suicide by hanging inside his home.

Also, this Sunday in Tekax, a man, about 50 years old, took his life by hanging himself inside his home in the San Francisco neighborhood.

Suicide prevention hotlines in Yucatan

In Yucatan, there are support lines for people who are thinking about making the fatal decision, and that offer help for these difficult times. If you go through this situation, you can contact the following numbers:

Let’s save a life: 924-59-91, 945-37-77 and 075

Facebook: Save a Life Radio

Suicide Care Program (PIAS): 9993 10-36-62

Free mental health support line of the Yucatan Ministry of Health: 800-000-0779

Lifeline: 800-911-2000

Facebook: LifeLine

Twitter and Instagram: @LineaDe_LaVida

Email: lalineadelavida@salud.gob.mx

Emotional support lines of the Mérida City Council: 9994-54-10-81

Women’s Line: 800 455 76 72 or 999 923 09 73.

