SSP investigates the robbery of an ATM in the north of Mérida

On Monday night, agents from the Ministry of Public Security are investigating the strange robbery at an ATM machine in the north of Mérida, from the BBVA Bancomer branch located within the company ‘Ganso Azul’.

This company is located in the ‘Industrias No Contaminantes’ park, right next to the Mérida-Progreso highway, where strong police mobilization was registered on Monday, May 16th.

It was unofficially said that an ATM machine was opened, and the cash stolen.

The authorities are already reviewing the security cameras in the area to find the assailants of this ATM, which has already been cordoned off.

