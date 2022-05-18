SSP investigates the robbery of an ATM in the north of Mérida

On Monday night, agents from the Ministry of Public Security are investigating the strange robbery at an ATM machine in the north of Mérida, from the BBVA Bancomer branch located within the company ‘Ganso Azul’.
This company is located in the ‘Industrias No Contaminantes’ park, right next to the Mérida-Progreso highway, where strong police mobilization was registered on Monday, May 16th.
It was unofficially said that an ATM machine was opened, and the cash stolen.
The authorities are already reviewing the security cameras in the area to find the assailants of this ATM, which has already been cordoned off.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
First electric carriages arrive in Mérida
On May 17th, a ship from.
-
AMLO says he will announce a list of vacancies for Mexican doctors on May 24
After the controversy generated by the.
-
Micro-entrepreneurs celebrate the elimination of the use of face masks
The president of the Merida Small.
-
Traditional Mayan medicine is being revalued at the
If you are interested in traditional.
-
Once again, the O’Horán hospital is recognized as the best hospital in Southeast Mexico
In a ranking made by the.
-
Suicides in Yucatan: one more case, this time in Tizimín
Yucatan is coming out of the.
-
Hot Sale 2022: what is it, when does it start, offers and payment methods
From May 23 to 31, the.
-
There are 100,000 people missing in Mexico
This Monday, the mark of 100,000.
-
Difficult decision: Ambassador of Mexico in Canada resigns from his position
Juan José Gómez Camacho, Mexico’s ambassador.
-
Mexico must be self-sufficient in food: Amlo
Mexico must produce the food it.
Leave a Comment