SSP firefighters put out a fire in Valladolid municipal dump

Firefighters from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) work to put out a fire in the Valladolid municipal garbage dump.

In coordination with State Civil Protection, the Firefighters support the municipal authorities to combat the incident, which generates dense smoke because there are tires among the waste.

In addition to the units assigned to the Comprehensive Center for Public Security (CISP) in Valladolid, the SSP mobilized others to speed up the work.

There are no reports of people injured at the scene and there is no danger to the population due to the distance from the urban area.

