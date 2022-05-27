Solar Panel business in the US is suddenly in crisis

An ongoing Department of Commerce investigation into whether China is circumventing tariffs on its solar energy products is slowing the expansion of solar power capacity in the U.S., according to industry and outside experts.
“In the blink of an eye, we’re going to lose 100,000 American solar workers and any hope of reaching the president’s clean energy goals,” Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energies Industry Association (SEIA), said in a statement late last month.
On March 25, James Maeder, the deputy assistant secretary of commerce for anti-dumping and countervailing duty operations, announced an investigation into whether crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam that use components from China violate tariffs on Chinese solar imports. Pending the outcome of that investigation, tariffs could be applied — even retroactively, for recent purchases — to solar panels from those four Southeast Asian countries.
Solar panel installers anxious not to run up what could potentially be a huge tax bill are therefore avoiding buying panels from those major suppliers and are often unable to fulfill orders.
As a result, on April 27, after surveying its members on the effect the investigation is having, the SEIA cut by 46% its forecast for new solar installations in 2022 and 2023. A May 10 analysis by Rystad Energy, an independent energy research consulting company, found a potentially even more dramatic contraction in the solar industry, concluding that 64% of the 27 gigawatts of new solar capacity was to be installed this year is in jeopardy.
With new tariffs potentially being imposed in August, clean energy advocates and experts say the problems may only grow worse in the months ahead. “Imports have fallen off, projects are being canceled, and projections of growth are being revised radically downward,” David Roberts, host of the podcast “Volts,” said Wednesday. “The tariffs could be anywhere from 30%-250%, which would radically change the economics of big solar projects, and, if applied, will be retrospective over the last two years, which means even existing contracts are in jeopardy. The uncertainty has cast a pall over the entire sector.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Earth will become one big Supercontinent again
Geoscientists say Earth will be home to one.
-
Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022 to start June 1st
Federal meteorologists are forecasting a record-shattering.
-
Switzerland has a high rate of gun ownership, but no mass shootings
Switzerland hasn’t had a mass shooting.
-
Two women arrested in Arizona in possession of 500 thousand fentanyl pills
Two women were arrested after about.
-
Seven migrants dead and 25 injured in a bus accident
Authorities in northern Mexico said Wednesday.
-
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ star and gifted character actor, dies at 67
Ray Liotta, the actor best known.
-
Merida City Council presented the 2022 Forestry Crusade “In Harmony with Nature”
With the aim of continuing to.
-
Huge Flamboyán tree falls on top of a car in Ucú, Yucatán
A mother who went to pick.
-
Photographic essay: Colombia elections, a reality not too far away from Mexico’s
Colombia will host Presidential elections this.
-
Mérida and San Francisco outline projects to multiply the areas of opportunity
“As a Municipality, we work in.
Leave a Comment