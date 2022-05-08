Shootings in Cancun bars leave one dead and six injured: FGE

Two bars in Cancun, located on Kabah Avenue, were simultaneously shot at, leaving one person dead and six more injured, the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office reported.
In a statement issued on social media, the State Attorney General’s Office detailed that a person was arrested after the armed attack.
At the Las Micheladas del Tío Toño bar, witnesses told the authorities that armed men arrived in a compact car and opened fire on two subjects, one of them a security guard, who would have died on the spot, and another man, who had to be transferred to the Cancun General Hospital.
Minutes later, another attack was reported at the Deja Vu bar, where there is a record of six people injured with a firearm.
Security authorities activated the red code and established a strong operation in the area to locate the alleged perpetrators.
According to witnesses, both bars were full of diners.
