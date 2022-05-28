Riviera Maya hotels prepare for the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022

The Hotel Association of the Riviera Maya installed its internal Civil Protection committee with a view to safeguarding tourists and employees of more than 140 lodging centers, in the face of the hurricane season.

The Riviera Maya is one of the most visited destinations with around five million tourists who visit the state of Quintana Roo during the period from June to November of each year.

The president of the Hotel Association of the Riviera Maya, Toni Chaves, announced that with said committee they seek to face a forecast of nine hurricanes and 19 potential tropical storms.

“The hotel sector has a deeply rooted civil protection culture, especially to act against these natural phenomena and preserve the safety of people and property,” said Toni Chaves.

Every year the tourist group updates its action protocols for before, during, and after these meteors that appear regularly between June 1 and November 30 in the Atlantic Ocean area.

The business leader stressed that each hotel has its internal civil protection manual that they update every year, in addition to regularly reviewing their facilities and training their staff to preserve the safety of guests, and if necessary, applying evacuation protocols and first aid.

Manuel Paredes Mendoza, director of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association, emphasized that the installation of the committee contributes to making hotels aware of the importance of renewing their agreements with transportation companies and temporary shelters, as well as working in an organized manner with the authorities of the three levels of government to activate the Immediate Location System for Guests.

“The Riviera Maya is by far a safe destination for vacations, a destination that over the years has learned to live and coexist with these natural phenomena,” concluded the hotel manager.

Hurricane season expected above average

Researchers expect this year’s hurricane season to be above average due to high temperatures in the subtropical ocean.

According to Dr. Phil Klotzbach, from the Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Sciences and the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project, 19 tropical storms are anticipated for 2022, nine of which will become hurricanes and four in hurricanes greater than category 3. The average is 12 tropical storms per year.

