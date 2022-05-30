Psychologist says depression and anxiety are the mental disorders that predominate in Yucatan

Yucatecan psychologist Adriana Bacab reported that she provides care for these mental disorders, of which 30% are young people between 12 and 17 years old.
According to the Mexican Observatory of Mental Health and Consumption of Psychoactive Substances, mental and behavioral disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, bipolarity, and anxiety, have reduced 4,484 years of healthy life on the Peninsula for every 100,000 inhabitants. Until week number 18 of the Epidemiological Surveillance Report of the Ministry of Health, in Yucatan, depression -the most frequent of these mental illnesses- increased 39.2 percent compared to the same period in 2021.
In Yucatan, the predominant disease is depression, since it takes away approximately 642 years of healthy life for every one hundred thousand inhabitants. It mainly attacks women, since in the last update, of the 744 cases that were registered in 2022, 187 were men and 557 were women, which compared to the 452 accumulated cases of the same period last year shows a growth of 39.2 percent.
Likewise, another of the diseases most present in Yucatecans is anxiety, which has stolen 350 years of healthy life. This condition has become more noticeable since the arrival of the pandemic, mainly in children and teenagers, this was compared with the Comprehensive Mental Health Center (CISAME) of the Yucatan Ministry of Health (SSY), since it was found that the number of people with anxiety rose from 13 percent to 24 percent in patients from 27 to 29 years of age, even as restrictions began to ease in June,
The psychologist Adriana Bacab stated that these diseases should be treated with therapy in mild cases or with drugs in severe cases. Likewise, she specified that more and more minors are suffering from depression and anxiety in Yucatan.
“Of every 10 patients who come to my office for depression and anxiety, 30 percent are children between 12 and 17 years old, and it has become more noticeable after the pandemic, although sometimes therapies alone help, on many occasions, they are channeled to a psychiatrist to be given medicine since they usually suffer from insomnia, stress, and nervousness,” psychologist Adriana Bacab concluded.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
