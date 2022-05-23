Progreso Marinas report an increase of up to 30 percent in port departures

Yucatan commercial marinas reported an increase in activity off the coast of Progreso, due to the transit of pleasure boats, mainly on weekends.
Local port authorities announced an increase in the flow of departures of yachts and boats under their protection of approximately 30% over the last weekends during Easter compared to other times of the year.
The boats were used to sail around the port, or for sport fishing trips on the high seas.
Most of these types of vessels are concentrated in the areas of Chicxulub Puerto, Uaymitún, and Chelem, following the established protocols.
With this activity, according to Mario Esquivel Ríos, president of the Association of Marinas of Nautical Services of Yucatan A.C., various businesses benefit.
This was due to the consumption of products such as groceries, snacks, alcoholic beverages, and food from local establishments, but was also reflected in the sale of fuel and other products necessary for the operation of the machines.
More surveillance by authorities
The increase in maritime activity was confirmed by port and naval authorities, who assured that the monitoring and review of departures are carried out normally every day.
With this, the safety of the occupants and compliance with the current measures are ensured, so that the ships have the devices in case of any emergency and communications so that, if necessary, immediate support can be provided.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Invasion and massive destruction of mangroves in Chicxulub Puerto
Inhabitants of Chicxulub Puerto ask to.
-
Title 42 has empowered U.S. agents to turn back over one million migrants to Mexico and other countries
For thousands of migrants who have.
-
Environmental Impact studies for the Maya Train will be submitted for public consultation
The Environmental Impact Statement (MIA) of.
-
The Jurassic Trail aims to be an economic trigger for the port of Progreso
The Jurassic Trail continue with the.
-
Merida coachmen and UADY Veterinary school sign agreement in favor of horses
For the eighth year, the Union.
-
Three Things The Maya Taught Us – And We Forgot
Between 250 and 1500 AD, the.
-
Influenza season ends with six deaths in Yucatan
The 2021-2022 seasonal influenza season concluded.
-
Bull escapes and injures a seven-year-old boy in Espita Yucatán
On Friday May 20th, a bull.
-
Due to excessively expensive municipal operating licenses, tourists and locals were left without beer in Progreso, Yucatan
After all the Six beer agencies.
-
Covid-19 in Yucatan: ”The pandemic is not over yet”, expert warns about summer vacations
The gradual rebound in Covid-19 infections.
Leave a Comment