Prison for taking photos of minors in a shopping center

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) formulated the imputation to M.A.R.M., for the crime of sexual harassment (2), denounced after the events that occurred on April 27, inside of a shopping center located in the Miguel Hidalgo neighborhood of Mérida Yucatán.
After the complaint was filed, the specialists of the Prosecutor’s Office began the investigation and integrated the corresponding investigation folder, which led to criminal case 138/2022, where it is established that the events occurred inside a shopping center, where the suspect is accused of taking photographs of minors when they were with their mother, this without the permission or consent of those affected, which is why the complaint was filed.
In the hearing held at the Mérida Oral Justice Center, the First Control Judge decreed the legality of the detention and then this social representation charged the crime and presented the evidence to request the link to the process of the accused, who accepted the duplicity of the legal term to define its legal status, for which the Control Judge established that the hearing is resumed on May 4.
Before the end of the hearing, the litigation prosecutors presented their arguments to request the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention, which was granted by the Control Judge for the duration of the process.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
