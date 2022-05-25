Owner of a school in Monterrey arrested for placing video cameras in the girls’ bathroom

A 73-year-old man who owns a private school in Monterrey was presented before a Control Judge, after he was accused by parents of spying on their daughters, the hearing will take place on May 27.

However, the precautionary measure of informal preventive detention was imposed on the suspect.

The man is being accused of the following crimes, child pornography, sexual harassment, and corruption of minors.

The accused was arrested and placed at the disposal of the Investigating Public Ministry Agent, on May 20th by officers of the Fuerza Civil corporation. The private educational institution in question is located in the Las Brisas neighborhood, in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Jorge “N” is the owner of the Brisas Institute, located in the Country Club neighborhood, and was arrested when the students detected that they had video cameras in the garbage cans inside the girls’ bathrooms.

The students spread videos and photographs of the devices and, after that, parents decided to act and complained to the owner about the cameras, which he replied were installed for security reasons.

The parents of the family arrived at the educational campus accompanied by police from the Civil Force, who could not enter because it is a private place, however, the parents of the students warned him to leave, otherwise, they would enter to get him out.

Given this, he left and handed himself over to the police officers who put him at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that the educational establishment will remain under the protection of the authority for as long as the Public Ministry considers it legally necessary.

He also reported that at least two parents have filed a complaint, although it is expected that more will come to file a complaint.

According to campus staff and parents, some inappropriate behavior had previously occurred on the part of the detainee, including, the day he was apprehended, he was inside the school premises smelling like alcohol.

On the other hand, classes have been suspended at the basic education campus, since the authorities have carried out an investigation inside, in addition to taking the computers and electronic equipment to analyze them carefully.

The Nuevo León state authorities reported through a statement that they held a meeting with parents of the school, in which it was guaranteed that students will be able to complete the current school year.

Classes will continue in the online modality until further notice, while conditioning the school’s incorporation agreement is analyzed, based on the results of the investigation by the competent state authorities.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







