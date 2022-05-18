Once again, the O’Horán hospital is recognized as the best hospital in Southeast Mexico

In a ranking made by the statistics web portal Statista, in collaboration with Newsweek magazine, the Yucatecan medical institution was placed as the most important in the region, even above public and private hospitals.

(Newsweek).- The General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” stands out as the best hospital in the southeast region, with a rating above public and private institutions.

The General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” was once again highlighted as the best medical institution in the southeast of the country, according to the annual ranking carried out by the statistics web portal Statista and Newsweek magazine, for its continuous ability to provide care to the highest quality and conduct critical medical research, even as they focused on fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the list “The best hospitals in the world 2022” in its edition for Mexico, the Yucatecan hospital was placed as the most important in the region, being above public and private hospitals and in the first position of the peninsular hospitals in this ranking.

It should be noted that the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán” is the most important medical center in the southeastern part of Mexico, since it serves the non-entitled population of Yucatán, but also of Campeche, Quintana Roo, and Belize, for which, every year, it provides more than 65,000 medical consultations.

The “World’s Best Hospitals 2022” ranking lists the best hospitals in 27 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, UK, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Colombia. In total, more than 2,200 hospitals were classified for this fourth edition.

This hospital located in the Yucatecan capital also made the list of Mexican hospitals published in the US by Newsweek magazine, with hospitals in cities such as CDMX, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Zapopan, San Nicolás de los Garza, Ciudad Juárez, Puebla, Mérida, among others.

According to the experts who helped guide the results of this annual ranking, hospitals ranked here have the ability to quickly adapt to new and existing challenges.

The goal of this study is to provide the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance worldwide. We hope this is helpful not only to patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and their loved ones but also to hospitals comparing themselves to their peers during a period of unprecedented change.

To do this, there is a global board of medical experts that was founded by Statista to support the World’s Best Hospitals Project. The board is an independent body tasked with the ongoing development of the quality and scope of the project.

More than 80,000 experts, including physicians, hospital directors, and health professionals in 27 countries, were invited to participate in the online survey. Participants were asked to recommend hospitals in their own countries, and publicly available data from existing patient surveys was used to analyze the patient experience.

In addition, medical key performance indicators (KPIs) in hospitals were considered, for example, data on the quality of treatment, hygiene measures, patient safety, and data on the number of patients per doctor and per nurse. KPIs were collected from a variety of public sources for most countries.

For more information about this study, you can go to newsweek.com/worlds-best-hospitals-2022/mexico

